Google fined 2nd time this month by India: CCI slaps Rs 936 crore penalty for ‘unfair business ways’

Representational image

Alphabet Inc. found itself on the radar of Indian authorities yet again as the country decided to impose another fine on Google on Tuesday. This time, a hefty fine was slapped on Google for its “unfair business practices” in India, making this the second such instance this month.

The Competition Commission on Tuesday slapped a penalty of Rs 936.44 crore on Google for abusing its dominant position with respect to Play Store policies and directed the company to cease and desist from unfair business practices.

In a release, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) said it has also directed to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

This is the second major CCI ruling against Google in less than a week. On October 20, the watchdog imposed a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on the company for abusing its dominant position in multiple markets in relation to Android mobile devices and ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices.

The CCI had earlier ordered a detailed probe into the workings of Google in 2019 after several complaints were lodged by the users of Android-based smartphones, alleging that the tech giant has been indulging in unfair business practices.

It was alleged that Google was indulging in unfair business practices pertaining to two agreements - The Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) and Anti Fragmentation Agreement (AFA). Further, CCI imposed a fine of Rs 1,337.76 crore on the company.

The mandatory pre-installation of the Google Mobile Suite (GMS) into Android mobile phones, with no option to uninstall the same, has been termed as “unfair” and an abuse of their position in the market.

CCI further said about the fine on Google, “These obligations are also found to be in the nature of supplementary obligations imposed by Google on OEMs and thus, in contravention of Section 4(2)(d) of the Act.”

(With PTI inputs)

