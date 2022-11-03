Search icon
Google finally kills Hangouts, asks users to move to Chat

The Google Hangouts app is no longer available on Android or iOS.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 03, 2022, 09:40 AM IST

Google Hangout

In October 2020, Google announced Google Chat would be available for everyone. Since then, people could continue using Hangouts or upgrade to Google Chat but now, the company has finally ended Hangout service and users are now being redirected to `Chat on the web. Also, the Google Hangouts app is no longer available on Android or iOS. Google Chat offers a modern and integrated experience in Google Workspace.

For users, it will be easy for them to pick up their conversations from where they have left off as the conversations will migrate automatically from Hangouts to Chat. It also includes "Spaces", a dedicated place for topic-based collaboration. With this, users from one place, teams and groups can share ideas, work on documents, and manage files and tasks.

Also, for better collaboration, it will offer to edit Docs, Slides, or Sheets with side-by-side editing to make it easier to collaborate while you continue a conversation, the report added.

"As we take this final step to bring remaining Hangouts users to Chat, we hope users will appreciate our continued investment in making Chat a powerful place to create and collaborate," Ravi Kanneganti, Product Manager, Google Chat, said in a blogpost.

(with inputs from IANS)

Wordle 502 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 3
