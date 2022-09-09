Search icon
Google executive takes a dig at Apple CEO Tim Cook for his comments on RCS messaging support

Apple launched the new iPhone 14 series at the Far Out event this week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Sep 09, 2022, 11:06 AM IST

Apple CEO Tim Cook

Tech giant Google`s executive Hiroshi Lockheimer has criticised Apple CEO Tim Cook after he said that iPhone users are not asking for Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging support.

In a panel discussion at the 2022 Code Conference with Jony Ive and Laurene Powell Jobs, Cook stated that it appears Apple users are not requesting RCS capability for the iPhone in response to a question from the audience, reports Android Authority.

"It is clear why Apple is opposing interoperability. But people should be able to send high quality videos and photos to their mom without having to buy her a new phone," taking a dig at the Apple CEO`s comments, Lockheimer, Google`s Android SVP, tweeted.

The question was asked by a member of the audience in the context of improving how iPhone and Android users communicate over text. That person, along with Google as of late, cited RCS as the solution to several problems plaguing the current experience.

"I don`t hear our users asking that we put a lot of energy on that at this point," Cook said. Cook`s in-jest response was for the questioner to "buy your mom an iPhone" to solve the problem (of not being able to send certain video to Android users), the report said.

However, the Apple CEO did not necessarily rule out RCS in the future by ending with "at this point," which could speak to Google`s recent efforts possibly moving things along, it added.

