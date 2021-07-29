Google Drive to get a security update on September 13 and it will affect your files

Technology major Google is all set to launch a significant security update for the Google Drive cloud storage platform and it is learnt that the company will roll out this security update on September 13, 2021.

According to reports, Google is planning to launch this major update with an aim to make file sharing more secure. It is understood that Google would releawse more details about this update in the near future. According to Google, the upcoming security update will have a major effect on the files which users keep in their Drive. The security update which the Google will roll out is set to update the file links and include a resource key.

• You can check for notification about this by opening your Google Drive in the web browser. After opening the Drive look for a banner at the top of the window. Then click on “See Files”. After clicking, You will see a list of files that would be impacted by this update.

• According to Google, a security update will be applied to some files of the users on September 13, 2021. It is to be noted that people who have already viewed these files will be able to get access but it is likely that others would have to request access. The users will have the option to remove the update from specific files and drives but that should only be considered for files which the users have posted publicly. Google has confirmed that the change will be applicable across platforms, including the Drive apps for Android phones and the Apple iPhone.

• As an user you will not have to do anything to apply the security update for impacted files. Google has said that this update will be applied by default. The user will be able to see this status as “Applied” under the Security Update banner.