Google outage sparks hilarious memes on social media

Internet users shared humorous memes on social media during the global Google outage.

Reported By:DNA Web Desk| Edited By: DNA Web Desk |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 09:12 AM IST

Google search faced outage for some time on Tuesday (August 9) morning. According to outage tracking website Downdetector.com, the outage went on whole some time while over 40,000 cases of issues were repoted with Google search. During the outage, servers were showing the error. 
"502. That's an error. The server encountered a temporary error and could not complete your request. Please try again in 30 seconds. That's all we know," showed on the websites. 


Additionally, the Google Trends service experienced a brief outage. The link was opening, but nothing appeared in the window that displays trends. However, the real-time trends were functioning correctly. After a short period of time, the service was resumed.

Numerous users from India and other countries complained about Google's malfunction on Twitter. On social media, the outage sparked hilarious memes.

 

 

 

 

