Google Doodle seeks artworks on THIS patriotic theme: Here's how to participate in Doodle For Google challenge

Photo: Google

Each year in August, Jessica Yu and a hand-picked committee of Google employees from a wide range of departments begin the challenging but ultimately rewarding process of selecting the Google Doodles that will be shown on the Google homepage during the next year. A lot of time is spent talking and working each week to make Doodle magic.

In 25 years, India will have celebrated 100 years of independence, and its citizens of all walks of life have hopes and dreams for the country's future. Google, the world's largest search engine, is holding a doodle contest for students around the country on the theme, “In 25 years, my India will...”.

"As you grow, India grows with you. Your hopes and dreams can help shape the nation’s future. So what would you like to see India achieve in the next 25 years? Is it a space station on Mars? Or is it something you’d like to do for India? Maybe you could invent something that makes India a global leader! Imagine that! How would you like to see your India in the next 25 years? Just like you, India is growing bigger

and brighter every day," the search giant Google said in a note.

The deadline to enter the contest is September 30 at 9 p.m.

The Google Doodle Contest: How to Enter

The doodle contest requires a parent, guardian, or educator to submit an entry on behalf of a student at an educational institution or non-profit organisation. Students and their schools or organisations must complete out a form with basic information before submitting a doodle. Doodles may be made using any medium, either on the form itself or on a separate piece of paper. It's possible to send more than one entry.

If you can't send your entry electronically, you may always use regular mail.

If you want to submit your submission through postal mail, just print off the form, carefully attach your drawings to the printed version using glue or clear tape, and ship it to the address shown on the website. Each submission must include a title, description, and parental approval.

It is required that a high quality picture of the doodles be taken under excellent lighting conditions and uploaded to the website in either.png or.jpeg format.