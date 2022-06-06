Google Doodle celebrates the godfather of espresso machines Angelo Moriondo

(Image Source: Google)

Don't we all love our coffee and if it is espresso, then what better. Well, today is the birth anniversary of Angelo Moriondo who was an inventor usually credited for patenting the earliest known espresso machine, in 1884. Google is celebrating the 171st birth anniversary of Angelo Moriondo, the godfather of espresso machines with an artistic doodle.

The Google doodle has been created by Olivia When. It features a GIF of the first known espresso machine and has been painted with coffee. Angelo Moriondo's espresso machine used a combination of steam and boiling water to efficiently brew coffee. He was born on June 6,1851 in Turin, Italy.

Angelo Moriondo came from an entrepreneurial family. His grandfather founded a liqueur producing company that was continued by his father Giacomo, who later founded the well-known chocolate company 'Moriondo and Gariglio' along with his brother Agostino and cousin Gariglio.

Angelo purchased the Grand-Hotel Ligure in the city-centre Piazza Carlo Felice and the American Bar in the Galleria Nazionale of Via Roma. In 1884, Angelo Moriando received a patent for new steam machinery of coffee beverage.

Angelo Moriondo gave coffee lovers the gift of espresso machine at a time when the drink, coffee was at its peak popularity in Italy. But just to have a cup of their favourite drink, coffee lovers had to wait too long for the coffee to brew. This espresso machine invented by Moriondo was shown at the General Expo of Turin in 1884 and was awarded the bronze medal.

"Today, coffee lovers sip in tribute to the godfather of espresso machines," Google said. Another Italian inventor, Luigi Bezzerra, worked off Angelo's design to create the single-serve espresso machine, patented in 1901. On May 31, 1914, Angelo Moriondo passed away in Marentino, aged 62.