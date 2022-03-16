Google Domains now out of beta after 7 years, service available in 26 countries

Seven years after launching the beta version of its domain service, Google Tuesday announced that it has rolled out the full version of its domain registration service - Google Domains.

This means it is out of beta version and available as a full-fledged product. The service is available in 26 countries, it announced. Since its launch in 2015, millions of users have already registered with the tech giant’s service.

And to help new users get started, it is offering them and returning users a discount. “As we move out of beta, from now until April 15, we’re offering new and returning users 20% off any single domain registration or transfer-in to Google Domains using the code DOMAINS20,” it said.

With more than 300 domain endings available, you can find a name that's right for your business. After registration, one can have access to “high-performance DNS”, “around-the-clock customer support from real people,” and more.

However, if you register a domain with Google Domains, you’ll still need to actually build a website to use with it. It added that users can connect with website builders including Wix, Shopify, Squarespace, Weebly, and Bluehost, or Google sites to create websites or online stores without coding.

The company is also offering two-step verification and one-click DNSSEC which bring an added layer of security to your Google Domains account.

And with Google Ads and Search Console, users can reach their customers across the web, and track where their visitors are coming from.