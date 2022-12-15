Google Docs gets THIS new feature for easier formatting

To format and display code in a Doc, go to Insert > Building blocks > Code blocks > choose the programming language. (Image: Reuters)

Google has started to roll out a new feature for Docs that allows you to easily format and display code with code blocks. The company is calling the new feature smart canvas. Until now, collaborators who wanted to present code had to paste it in the document and then manually apply styles by highlighting syntax.

The new feature gives users the ability to visualise code with industry standards, making code readable and collaboration much easier. This feature does not have admin control.

To format and display code in a Doc, go to Insert > Building blocks > Code blocks > choose the programming language or search @ > Code blocks > choose the programming language.

Meanwhile, last month, the tech giant had rolled out a new Material You toggle design to its Docs, Sheets and Slides.

It is designed like a pill, therefore the Material 3 (M3) switch is larger than the previous one. (with inputs from IANS)