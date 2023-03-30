Search icon
Google denies it used OpenAI’s ChatGPT to train its own Bard chatbot

A report in The Information claimed that OpenAI`s success "has forced the two AI research teams within Google`s parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 02:44 PM IST

Google denies it used OpenAI’s ChatGPT to train its own Bard chatbot
Google (Image: Reuters)

Google announced its AI chatbot Bard soon after Microsoft integrated OpenAI’s ChatGPT to its Bing search engine. As per the reports, Google CEO Sundar Pichai declared a "code red" and boosted AI development, as the tech giant saw ChatGPT as a threat to its search business. But reports claim that Google used ChatGPT to train its AI chatbot called Bard.

Following the reports, Google spokesperson has released a statement to The Verge that "Bard is not trained on any data from ShareGPT or ChatGPT". A report in The Information claimed that OpenAI`s success "has forced the two AI research teams within Google`s parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together".

According to the report, citing sources, software engineers at Google`s Brain AI group are working with employees at DeepMind, which is a sibling company within Alphabet to develop software to compete with OpenAI.

"Known internally as Gemini, the joint effort began in recent weeks, after Google stumbled with Bard, its first attempt to compete with OpenAI`s chatbot," the report claimed.

Meanwhile, Google has announced it is opening up access to its ChatGPT competitor "Bard" as an early experiment for users to collaborate with generative AI. Early access to Bard has rolled out in the US and the UK, and the company said it will expand the access over time to more countries and languages. (with inputs from IANS)

