Google could have a new Android VR headset for sale in October

Reports indicate the company is expected to reveal a new virtual reality headset on October 4.

Google is expected to unveil a new virtual reality headset October 4, 2016, due on sale shortly afterwards, reports the specialist website Cnet.



The headset, which could be called the "Daydream View," will accompany the launch of Google's Android-powered VR platform, announced in the springtime at the Google I/O conference. It's expected to work in conjunction with a smartphone, probably Google's own handsets first of all. Cnet also reports that the headset is being built by HTC and that it's due on sale soon after its unveiling, probably October 20 in the USA.



The device could allow wearers to explore augmented reality environments, in a similar fashion to Microsoft's Hololens glasses, currently available to developers. For that, Google can count on Magic Leap, a startup in which the Mountain View, California tech giant has already invested heavily. The firm is known to be developing spectacular augmented reality solutions that bring virtual content to real-world environments, any time, any place.

Tough competition

Google's new headset will be a direct rival for the HTC Vive, currently on sale for $799, as well as the Oculus Rift, out now priced $599. The Sony PlayStation VR is also set to land October 13, for just $399. Google already offers a rudimentary virtual reality viewer that goes by the name of Cardboard. Users simply load a smartphone running YouTube and compatible applications into a build-it-yourself cardboard viewer. It sells for $15 and is compatible with most Android and iOS handsets with 4" to 6" screens.



Ahead of news on the headset and compatible smartphones, Google has already opened its virtual reality platform up to developers with a first "VR SDK" kit, still in beta.

A new smartphone and a hybrid PC in the pipeline

The October 4 conference is likely to see Google unveil a new smartphone line under its own brand name, replacing the Nexus range built in collaboration with third-party manufacturers. The handsets could be named "Pixel," following Google's Pixel C tablet and the Chromebook Pixel. The event could also see Google hit hard in the PC market with a high-end hybrid laptop.