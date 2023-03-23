Google Chrome users under ‘high risk’, Indian government issues warning

Google Chrome

Google Chrome has the largest market share in the web browser segment and that is because the Google backed web browsers is significantly ahead from its competitors when it comes to users. To keep the users safe, Google rolls out security updates for Chrome browser from time to time. Although tech companies recommend users to run the latest version of their browser, a few users opt to run the older for ease of use but it's worth noting that older versions of browsers are easier to exploit. A few such vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Google Chrome browser and the Indian government has issued a warning for users of Chrome browser version prior to 111.0.5563.110. The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that multiple Vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome which could be exploited by a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, gain access to sensitive information and cause denial of service conditions on the targeted system.

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities exist in Google Chrome for Desktop due to Use after free in Passwords, PDF, ANGLE and WebProtect; Out of bounds read in GPU Video and ANGLE; Out of bounds memory access in WebHID. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted web page. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code, gain access to sensitive information and cause denial of service conditions on the targeted system.

To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.