Google Passkey: Chrome users can now login without passwords, check steps to use new feature

There is a good piece of news for Google Chrome users which will enhance safety, convenience, and overall browsing experience. Users can now go password free on Chrome with Google introducing passkeys to the browser. Users will not be required to enter their passwords each time.

The new passkeys feature of Google has been in testing since October and it has now been made available for the tech giant’s widely popular browser. Google added the “passwordless secure login standard” to Chrome Stable M108 this week. Passkeys will work for both Google Chrome desktop and mobile versions across Android, macOS and Windows 11. Users will also be able to sync their passkeys across devices and cross platform. Here’s all you need to know about a passkey and how it works.

What is a passkey?

The passwordless feature creates a “unique identity” which is stored on a person’s phone, computer, or other devices like a USB security key. Users can log in to websites and apps with passkey API through a simple verification along with biometric features in a mobile or computer, or another secure authentication. Apart from Google’s password manager, users can also opt for compatible third-party password manager software like Dashlane or 1Password.

With no possibility of password leak, passkeys are inherently safe.

How does a passkey work for users?

“For end-users, using one [passkey] is similar to using a saved password today, where they simply confirm with their existing device screen lock such as their fingerprint,” Google had said in a blogpost in October when introducing passkeys.

Users can create their passkey in the following steps:

Confirm passkey account information

Display fingerprint, face, or screen lock when asked

Users can sign in using passkey with below steps:

Select the account you wish to sign in to

Display fingerprint, face or screen lock when asked

