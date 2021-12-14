Google Chrome users alert! Government issues THIS warning about popular browser

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a 'high severity' warning for Google Chrome Internet browser users. CERT-In works under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). A report issued by the CERT-In office says the browsing platform giant Google Chrome is dangerous in terms of user selfies.

The government has detected several vulnerabilities in the Google Chrome browser that can lead to hacking. According to the advisory issued by the government, users should immediately update the Google Chrome browser. The government says if a user does not update Google Chrome, the risk of remotely hacking the device will remain, from which your sensitive personal details can be stolen.

Along with the government, tech giant Google's team has also advised users to update the Chrome browser. According to Google, 22 types of security fixes have been given in the latest Chrome browser, which works to increase user privacy.

According to the report of CERT-In, many shortcomings have been identified in the Google Chrome browser. The report states that Google Chrome is not safe to use in V8 due to type confusion. It has identified several shortcomings like a web app, user interface, screen capture, files API, auto-fill and developers tools.

How to download Google Chrome

Open Google Chrome browser

Click on the 3 dots on the top right side

Then the setting option will appear

After clicking on 'Settings', click on the 'About Chrome' option

Clicking on the 'About Chrome' option will start the Google Chrome browser update

Then you have to click on 'RELAUNCH'

Google Chrome will re-open after the browser is closed

This will update the Google Chrome browser.