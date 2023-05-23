Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge users at ‘high-risk’, Indian government issues warning

Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge users at ‘high-risk’

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has issued a warning for Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge users in India. These are two of the most used web browsers in the country and the government does not want to use these browsers if you have an outdated version. As our dependency on the internet is increasing each day, we are forced to share more and more of our personal information including banking details, date of birth, location and others. To keep the users safe, the tech giants roll out security updates for Edge and Chrome browser from time to time.

Although tech companies recommend users to run the latest version of their browser, a few users opt to run the older for ease of use but it's worth noting that older versions of browsers are easier to exploit. A few such vulnerabilities have been spotted in the Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome browsers and the Indian government has issued a warning for users using outdated versions of these browsers.

CERT-In has revealed that vulnerabilities have been reported in Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code or trigger Denial of Service (DoS) conditions on the targeted system. To avoid any swindling, users should apply appropriate patches as mentioned by Google.