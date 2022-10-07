Google Chrome is reportedly the most vulnerable browser of 2022, Firefox second in list

Google Chrome

Google Chrome is the most used web browser across the globe and as per a new report it is also the most vulnerable browser of 2022. As per a report by Atlas VPN, a cumulative total of 3,159 vulnerabilities has been reported in Chrome browser till now. The report claims that the figure is based on data from the VulDB vulnerability database, covering January 1, 2022 to October 5, 2022.

Google Chrome is the only browser with new vulnerabilities in the five days in October. Recent ones include CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307.

The CVE programme tracks security flaws and vulnerabilities across multiple platforms. The database does not list details for these flaws yet, but the report said they can lead to memory corruption on a computer.

Users can fix these by updating to Google Chrome version 106.0.5249.61.

Google Chrome is followed by Mozilla’s Firefox, Microsoft Edge, Apple Safari and Opera when it comes to vulnerability.

Mozilla's Firefox browser is in second place for vulnerabilities, with 117 of them.

Microsoft Edge had 103 vulnerabilities as of October 5, 61 per cent more than the entire year of 2021. Overall, it has had 806 vulnerabilities since its release.

Next is Safari, which has some of the lowest levels of vulnerabilities. For example, in the first three quarters of 2022, it had 26 vulnerabilities, and its number for cumulative vulnerabilities 1,139 since its release, the report said.

Meanwhile, the Opera browser had no documented vulnerabilities so far in 2022 and only 344 total vulnerabilities. As of May 2022, Safari reached over a billion users, and Apple has been working hard to make sure its browser is secure and safe to use.

(with inputs from IANS)