Google Chrome gets new Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes, check details

Google, following that path, has announced that Chrome will now be optimized for your device’s battery and system memory.

Google Chrome is the most used web browser in the world with millions of active users per day. As most of the things have now moved online, dependency on web browsers have also increased. That’s why tech companies regularly roll out updates with new features and safety improvements to keep their browsers up to date. Google, following that path, has announced that Chrome will now be optimized for your device’s battery and system memory.

With the latest release of Chrome on desktop, the company is introducing two new performance settings so Chrome uses up to 40% and 10GB less memory to keep your tabs running smoothly, and extend your battery when it’s running low. Google will be rolling out both Memory Saver and Energy Saver modes over the next several weeks globally for Windows, macOS and ChromeOS.

Google Chrome Memory Saver mode

Memory Saver mode frees up memory from tabs you aren’t currently using so the active websites you’re browsing have the smooth experience. This is especially useful if you’re running other intensive applications, like editing family videos or playing games. Any inactive tabs will be reloaded when you need them.

Also read: Apple iPhone 12 Mini available at Rs 18,999 on Flipkart after Rs 40,901, check details



Google Chrome Energy Saver mode

Running low on battery and don’t have a laptop charger nearby? When you’re browsing the Web with Chrome and your device battery level reaches 20%, Chrome will save battery by limiting background activity and visual effects for websites with animations and videos.