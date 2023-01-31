Google Chrome browser users under high risk, India government issues warning

Google Chrome

Google Chrome is the most used web browser across the globe and millions of users access it for their day-to-day activities, especially Android smartphone users. Chrome is believed to be one of the most easy to use and secure internet browsers and to be that way, Google continuously rolls out updates. These updates for Google Chrome are packed with new features and security patches. Although Google recommends users to run the latest version of their Chrome browser to have a feature rich and more secure experience, a few users opt to run the older version of the browser for ease of use, hardware issue or less storage but it's worth noting that older browser versions are easier to exploit. Few such vulnerabilities have been spotted in the browser’s version and the Indian government has issued a warning for Google Chrome users.

The Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has revealed that vulnerabilities have been reported in Google Chrome version which could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code and gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system. The vulnerabilities will affect users of Google Chrome version prior to 109.0.5414.119 for Apple Mac and Linux and version prior to 109.0.5414.119/120 for Microsoft Windows.

According to CERT-In, this vulnerability exists in Google Chrome browser due to Use after free in WebTransport, WebRTC & GuestView and Type Confusion error in ServiceWorker API. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted Web page. Successful exploitation of these vulnerabilities could allow a remote attacker to execute arbitrary code in the context of the logged-in user and gain access to sensitive information on the targeted system.

To avoid any swindling, Google wants you to install the latest version of the Chrome browser right away.