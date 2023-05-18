Google CEO Sundar Pichai switches to Apple iPhone occasionally, here’s why

Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Sundar Pichai recently unveiled Google’s first foldable smartphone at the Google I/O 2023 along with a new Pixel 7a. The Google Pixel Fold is a premium offering from the company and on the other hand, the Google Pixel 7a caters the mid-range segment. One can easily assume that the CEO of one of the biggest tech companies in the world will be using the latest flagship phone of his own company, however that is not the case. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has revealed that he has been using Pixel Fold for testing purposes but that isn’t his primary smartphone. Pichai also revealed that he also switched to Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones from time to time.

While talking to popular YouTuber Arun Maini, known as ‘Mrwhosetheboss,’ Pichai said Google Pixel 7 Pro is currently his primary smartphone. “Right now it's the Pixel 7 Pro, but I'm testing, I use everything - from Samsung Galaxy to the new Pixel Fold to the iPhone,” Sundar Pichai said when asked about his primary phone. Apart from that, he also revealed that he uses different SIM cards for his different phones.

Pichai said that he likes to use Google Pixel 7 Pro as his primary device because it is lighter than the new Pixel Fold. "If I'm just travelling and I'm busy in a day and all I'm doing is pulling out my phone and quick-checking email, I'm like, well, I'd rather take a lighter phone," Pichai said.

The foldable smartphone market has recorded a significant growth in the last few years. The segment is largely dominated by Samsung Galaxy Z Fold phone and other phone manufacturers have also entered the market to get their share. The launch of Google Pixel Fold is a significant push to the foldable phone market and a worthy rival to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. The Google Pixel Fold comes with a clamshell like design as the popular Samsung Galaxy Z Fold but it has the aesthetics of recent Pixel phones.