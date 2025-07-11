Elon Musk launched generative AI chatbot Grok in November 2023 as an initiative based on the large language model of the same name. However, Grok4 triggered controversy before it was launched. Details here.

In what may be called a big encouragement for Elon Musk and his AI firm xAI, Google CEO Sundar Pichai has praised the AI chatbot Grok 4 at its launch. Taking to social media platform X, the Alphabet boss called it "impressive progress," and praised the Tesla chief's commitment to pushing the boundaries of AI innovation. Elon Musk responded with "Thanks". Grok 4 is a multimodal generative AI that processes both text and images. The AI chatbot also features a new voice assistant named Eve, a British-accented persona capable of conveying emotion and charm.

Congrats on the launch, impressive progress! — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 10, 2025

Grok4 triggers controversy

Launched in July, Grok4 has a 256,000-token context window, multi-agent task handling in the $300/month Heavy version, and DeepSearch for real-time web data integration. The xAI model boasts of “meme intelligence,” which helps it understand cultural trends and internet humour. However, despite technical excellence, the chatbot triggered controversy before its formal launch and it was made offline after it posted antisemitic content, conspiracy theories, and rape jokes on X.

Elon Musk explains faux pas

Explaining the embarrassing moment, xAI said that the incident occurred due to overly lenient prompt compliance. It also promised adjustments to improve safety while maintaining its free-speech ethos. Elon Musk said that Grok4 had become “too eager to please and be manipulated.” He said in a post, "Grok4 is at the point where it essentially never gets math/physics exam questions wrong, unless they are skillfully adversarial." The xAI boss also said that Grok "can identify errors or ambiguities in questions, then fix the error in the question or answer each variant of an ambiguous question."

Elon Musk launched generative AI chatbot Grok in November 2023 as an initiative based on the large language model of the same name. It has been integrated with the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, and has apps for iOS and Android.