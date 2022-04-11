Google bans these 10 Android apps, REMOVE them now to avoid data theft

Google has recently banned 10 apps on Play Store that were reportedly collecting users' data including phone numbers and other important information. The banned apps have been downloaded more than 60 million times so far.

According to a global leading publication, the apps were found to be collecting precise location information, email and phone numbers, nearby devices and passwords. Usually, Google allows an app to be available on Google Play Store only after it passes through many security checks. However, despite the rigorous procedure, many dangerous apps find a place on the Play Store.

If these now banned apps are present on your smartphone, they should be immediately uninstalled due to the various security reasons mentioned above.

Here is a list of the 10 apps banned by the Google Play Store:

1. Speed Radar Camera

2. Al-Moazin Lite (Prayer times)

3. Wi-Fi Mouse (Remote Control PC)

4. QR & Barcode Scanner (Developed by AppSource Hub)

5. Qibla Compass - Ramadan 2022

6. Simple Weather & Clock Widget (Developed by Difer)

7. Handcent Next SMS- Text With MMS

8. Smart kit 360

9. Full Quran MP3-50 Languages & Translation Audio

10. Audiosdroid Audio Studio DAW

