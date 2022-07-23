Joker malware attack: Google bans 50 android apps, delete if you have them installed

Android users are being warned once more about the applications they download for their phones. Google has removed 50 more apps from its Play Store. This most recent batch of dangerous apps was discovered by Zscaler's security team.
According to the research, Zscaler's ThreatLabz team detected three different malware families infecting Google Play apps: Joker, Facestealer, and Coper.
According to the report, the majority of these apps were infected with Joker malware, which is without a doubt one of the most well-known malware families that target Android smartphones. Once active, Joker can install premium dialers and covert spyware on devices, enticing unsuspecting customers to sign up for costly monthly subscription plans.
“This malware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, and to sign the victim up for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services,” the report explained.
Google was instantly notified about these apps, and the firm immediately removed them. However, this did not fix the problem because all of these apps had already been downloaded by hundreds and thousands of Android users.
Full List Of Banned Apps
If you still have these infected apps on your Android phone, you need to uninstall them immediately. Check out the list of affected apps mentioned below.
How can you avoid downloading dangerous apps?
Security experts recommend only downloading applications if they are from a trusted/well-known source.
Keep an eye out for apps with high installation numbers and credible review scores.
If you ever find yourself the victim of malware from the Play Store, report it to Google immediately.