Joker malware attack: Google bans 50 android apps, delete if you have them installed

Representational Image

Android users are being warned once more about the applications they download for their phones. Google has removed 50 more apps from its Play Store. This most recent batch of dangerous apps was discovered by Zscaler's security team.

According to the research, Zscaler's ThreatLabz team detected three different malware families infecting Google Play apps: Joker, Facestealer, and Coper.

According to the report, the majority of these apps were infected with Joker malware, which is without a doubt one of the most well-known malware families that target Android smartphones. Once active, Joker can install premium dialers and covert spyware on devices, enticing unsuspecting customers to sign up for costly monthly subscription plans.

“This malware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, and to sign the victim up for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services,” the report explained.

Google was instantly notified about these apps, and the firm immediately removed them. However, this did not fix the problem because all of these apps had already been downloaded by hundreds and thousands of Android users.



Full List Of Banned Apps

If you still have these infected apps on your Android phone, you need to uninstall them immediately. Check out the list of affected apps mentioned below.

Advanced SMS

All Photo Translator

Blood Pressure Diary

Blood Pressure Checker

Custom Themed Keyboard

Creative Emoji Keyboard

Chat SMS

Camera Translator

Come Messages

Cool Messages

Chat Text SMS

Cool Keyboard

Funny Keyboard

Painting Photo Editor

Professional Messenger

Private Game Messages

Personal Message

Private Messenger

Premium SMS

Simple Note Scanner

Smart Messages

Social Message

Smile Emoji

Style Message

Send SMS

Smart SMS Messages

Universal PDF Scanner

Text Emoji SMS

Memory Silent Camera

Light Messages

Themes Photo Keyboard

Themes Chat Messenger

Instant Messenger

Fonts Emoji Keyboard

Mini PDF Scanner

Fancy SMS

Fonts Emoji Keyboard

Funny Emoji Message

Magic Photo Editor

Professional Messages

Quick Talk Message

Classic Game Messenger

Timestamp Camera

Wow Translator

All Language Translate

Hi Text SMS

Emoji Theme Keyboard

iMessager

Text SMS

Rich Theme Message

How can you avoid downloading dangerous apps?

Security experts recommend only downloading applications if they are from a trusted/well-known source.

Keep an eye out for apps with high installation numbers and credible review scores.

If you ever find yourself the victim of malware from the Play Store, report it to Google immediately.