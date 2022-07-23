Search icon
Joker malware attack: Google bans 50 android apps, delete if you have them installed

The infected apps discovered by the Zscaler security team.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 04:23 PM IST

Representational Image

Android users are being warned once more about the applications they download for their phones. Google has removed 50 more apps from its Play Store. This most recent batch of dangerous apps was discovered by Zscaler's security team.

According to the research, Zscaler's ThreatLabz team detected three different malware families infecting Google Play apps: Joker, Facestealer, and Coper.

According to the report, the majority of these apps were infected with Joker malware, which is without a doubt one of the most well-known malware families that target Android smartphones. Once active, Joker can install premium dialers and covert spyware on devices, enticing unsuspecting customers to sign up for costly monthly subscription plans.

“This malware is designed to steal SMS messages, contact lists, and device information, and to sign the victim up for premium wireless application protocol (WAP) services,” the report explained.

Google was instantly notified about these apps, and the firm immediately removed them. However, this did not fix the problem because all of these apps had already been downloaded by hundreds and thousands of Android users.


Full List Of Banned Apps

If you still have these infected apps on your Android phone, you need to uninstall them immediately. Check out the list of affected apps mentioned below.

  • Advanced SMS
  • All Photo Translator
  • Blood Pressure Diary
  • Blood Pressure Checker
  • Custom Themed Keyboard
  • Creative Emoji Keyboard
  • Chat SMS
  • Camera Translator
  • Come Messages
  • Cool Messages
  • Chat Text SMS
  • Cool Keyboard
  • Funny Keyboard
  • Painting Photo Editor
  • Professional Messenger
  • Private Game Messages
  • Personal Message
  • Private Messenger
  • Premium SMS
  • Simple Note Scanner
  • Smart Messages
  • Social Message
  • Smile Emoji
  • Style Message
  • Send SMS
  • Smart SMS Messages
  • Universal PDF Scanner
  • Text Emoji SMS
  • Memory Silent Camera
  • Light Messages
  • Themes Photo Keyboard
  • Themes Chat Messenger
  • Instant Messenger
  • Fonts Emoji Keyboard
  • Mini PDF Scanner
  • Fancy SMS
  • Fonts Emoji Keyboard
  • Funny Emoji Message
  • Magic Photo Editor
  • Professional Messages
  • Quick Talk Message
  • Classic Game Messenger
  • Timestamp Camera
  • Wow Translator
  • All Language Translate
  • Hi Text SMS
  • Emoji Theme Keyboard
  • iMessager
  • Text SMS
  • Rich Theme Message

How can you avoid downloading dangerous apps?

Security experts recommend only downloading applications if they are from a trusted/well-known source.

Keep an eye out for apps with high installation numbers and credible review scores.

If you ever find yourself the victim of malware from the Play Store, report it to Google immediately.

