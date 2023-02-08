Google announces new safety features for Apple iPhones, Chrome and Search

Google

One Safer Internet Day, Google has announced a range of new security features to protect its users online. A few of these features are available to the public, while others will be made available to the public in the coming months. Beyond traditional cybersecurity, online safety also means keeping your personal information and online activity not only secure, but suited to your own preferences. That’s why Google has announced new features to protect users while they seek new information and share their own. Here are a few of the new features announced by Google.

More protection for Apple iPhone users

Apple iPhone users will soon be able to set up Face ID to protect the privacy of their Google app, so that if someone has their device they won’t be able to open it and gain access to personal data.

Biometric authentication for Chrome Password Manager

Google Password Manager is built into Chrome and Android to help you securely create, remember and autofill passwords on your computer or phone. Now, for supported computers, Google is adding the option to use biometric authentication (to verify it's you) before filling your saved password. You can also use this feature to securely reveal, copy or edit passwords saved with Google Password Manager in Chrome and Android, without having to type in your computer password every time.

Expanded SafeSearch setting

In the coming months, Google is expanding a safeguard to help protect you from inadvertently encountering explicit imagery on Search. SafeSearch filtering is already on by default for signed-in users under 18, but soon, a new setting will blur explicit imagery if it appears in Search results when SafeSearch filtering isn’t turned on. This setting will be the new default for people who don't already have the SafeSearch filter turned on, with the option to adjust settings at any time.