Google announces Android 13 (Go edition) for entry-level smartphones

Android 13

Google has announced the release of Android 13 (Go edition) that will run on entry level smartphones. As per the company, there are now over 250 million monthly active devices powered by Android Go. With Android 13 (Go edition), the company is bringing Google Play System Updates to Go devices which helps ensure devices can regularly receive important software updates, outside of the major Android release. This will make the delivery of critical updates quick and simple without compromising storage availability on the device. The result is a phone that stays up to date over time — and you don’t have to wait for the next release or a software push from your phone’s manufacturer to have the latest and greatest.

Android (Go edition) has built-in intelligence that helps you get more from your phone. This release brings you the Discover feature, letting you swipe right from your home screen to see a curated list of articles and other content. This new release also brings Material You to Android Go for the first time, so you can customise your entire phone’s color scheme to coordinate with your wallpaper.

After the update, when you set your wallpaper image, you’ll see four corresponding color schemes to choose from. Besides making for a beautiful home screen, the dynamic coloring really helps make your smartphone feel unique to you.

In addition to the new features that are tailored to the needs of Go users, this update also brings some of key Android 13 features like Notification Permissions, App Language Preferences and more. As per the company, its goal with this release is to support more possibilities for the millions of current and future owners of an Android Go device.