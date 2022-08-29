Google announced new useful feature for Meet users

Google

Google has announced a new useful feature for Meet users that will allow them to mute or unmute easily. As revealed by Google in a blog post, Meet users will now be able to unmute themselves by holding down the spacebar and to mute themselves again by releasing it. "This feature will also help in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself. This feature is OFF by default and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings," the blog post reads.

Apart from this, the tech giant has also changed how the "Hey Google" voice control works for Google Meet hardware devices. With this update, the Google Assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting, the company said.

Google has also launched a new feature that allows you to create high-performance custom functions that support built-in Sheets formula constructs. The company said users can now use visitor sharing to allow non-Google users to upload content or create files within shared drives owned by organisations and users on Google Workspace.

Last week, Google also announced new online safety initiatives in India, including multi-city cybersecurity roadshows to upskill about 1,00,000 developers and digital safety-focused grants of USD 2 million from Google.Org to community organisations. All these efforts are aimed at strengthening the collective capability of the country's growing digital economy against cyber threats, Google said.

(With inputs from IANS)