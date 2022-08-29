Search icon
Google announced new useful feature for Meet users

Google has also launched a new feature that allows you to create high-performance custom functions.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 29, 2022, 12:34 PM IST

Google

Google has announced a new useful feature for Meet users that will allow them to mute or unmute easily. As revealed by Google in a blog post, Meet users will now be able to unmute themselves by holding down the spacebar and to mute themselves again by releasing it. "This feature will also help in situations where you forget to mute again after unmuting yourself. This feature is OFF by default and can be enabled in the Google Meet settings," the blog post reads.

Apart from this, the tech giant has also changed how the "Hey Google" voice control works for Google Meet hardware devices. With this update, the Google Assistant will only be active when a device is not in a meeting and within 10 minutes of an upcoming meeting, the company said.

Google has also launched a new feature that allows you to create high-performance custom functions that support built-in Sheets formula constructs. The company said users can now use visitor sharing to allow non-Google users to upload content or create files within shared drives owned by organisations and users on Google Workspace.

Last week, Google also announced new online safety initiatives in India, including multi-city cybersecurity roadshows to upskill about 1,00,000 developers and digital safety-focused grants of USD 2 million from Google.Org to community organisations. All these efforts are aimed at strengthening the collective capability of the country's growing digital economy against cyber threats, Google said.

(With inputs from IANS)

Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
IAS Athar Amir Khan, fiancé Mehreen Qazi share photos from intimate engagement ceremony
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Benefits of oiling your hair in monsoon, know which hair oil will suit yours
Noida Supertech Twin Towers: Around 100 families return to their homes after demolition
