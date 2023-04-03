Google also working on ‘blue checkmarks’ like Twitter and Meta, here’s what it means

Google (Image: Reuters)

Google is taking inspiration from Twitter and Meta and is working to add blue checkmarks. As per a report by Search Engine Land. The tech giant is planning to add blue check marks next to a few ads visible in search results that are from advertisers who have been verified by Google Ads.

The report suggests that the blue checkmark next to the ads will feature a blue circle with ridges and a checkmark inside it. The Blue badges are part of the ongoing Google advertiser verification programme. Google test for blue checkmarks for advertisers who are verified was first spotted by SEO analyst Khushal Bherwani.

"Google now shows verified blue tick mark icon on sponsored. For verified business," he posted on Twitter.

Google was yet to officially comment on the new feature for verified Ads.

The Blue badge can help the ad stand out from other ads that do not have the check mark, "potentially leading to higher click-through rates and conversions," said the report.

Meanwhile, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg last month announced that the company is rolling out its paid subscription plan for Facebook and Instagram to users based in the US.

First launched in Australia and New Zealand, the "Meta Verified" plan offers a verified label, better protection from impersonation and direct access to customer support.

The subscription plan costs $11.99 per month for the web and $14.99 per month for mobile. In February, inspired by Elon Musk-run Twitter, Meta had announced that it was testing paid verification for Instagram and Facebook. (With inputs from IANS)