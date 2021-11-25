Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai says THIS about his plans for cryptocurrency

Cryptocurrencies are making a lot of right and wrong noise these days and their din has reached tech moguls too.

Recently, Alphabet and Google chief executive officer (CEO) Sundar Pichai spoke about his cryptocurrency plans in an interview with Bloomberg Television, where he said, “I’ve dabbled in it, you know, in and out.” He also revealed that he doesn't own any, however, wished he had.

He also talked about his 11-year-old son, who apparently mines cryptocurrency Ethereum on the family PC at home. “Last week I was at dinner with my son and I was talking about something about Bitcoin and my son clarified what I was talking about was Ethereum, which is slightly different. He’s 11 years old. And he told me he’s mining it,” Pichai said.

Even Apple CEO had recently revealed that he is a crypto investor and holds digital coins. However, Cook dismissed the idea of accepting cryptocurrency via Apple Pay anytime soon. He explained that Apple is “looking at” crypto, but has no plans to launch such functionality in Apple Pay.