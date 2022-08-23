Google admits its Google TV software is slow for users

Google

In a blog update, Google has admitted that its TV software is slow for users. After receiving feedback from users the tech giant has now announced a few major updates to improve performance and manage storage on both Chromecast with Google TV and other smart TVs. The new updates will be rolled out for all eligible users soon.

As per the blog, via CPU optimisations and improvements to cache management, "Google reduced the time it takes for the Google TV home screen to load at startup so you can start browsing shows and movies faster." The tech giant has also improved navigation so scrolling within a tab and switching between tabs is more responsive.

"The Live tab also loads quicker, so you`ll see less of the loading animation when switching between tabs. Google TV now uses less RAM," said the tech giant. Google also made image caching optimisations that will reduce the time it takes to switch to kids profiles and to start browsing through content. "We`ve eliminated the latency between loading a kids profile to starting an app," it said late on Monday.

There are currently 10,000 apps available on Google TV.

A "Free up storage" menu in the Settings will now allow users to easily clear cache and uninstall apps that they are not using, thus maximising device`s storage space.

This feature has already rolled out to Chromecast with Google TV and is in an upcoming system update for smart TVs with Google TV. "We`ve also made some under-the-hood changes to how Google TV handles app installations so that fewer users see storage-related errors when trying to install a new app," said Google.

(With inputs from IANS)