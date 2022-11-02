Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeTechnology

Google adds Lens image search option to homepage

Back in August, Google Images on desktop websites moved to Lens and it also showed up in the search field on the results page.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: IANS |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 02:48 PM IST

Google adds Lens image search option to homepage
Google

Google has added the direct access of Lens image search option to its homepage.

According to 9To5Google, users can "search any image with Google Lens" by clicking the button that appears next to the voice search button and can "drag an image here or upload a file".

"The google homepage doesn't change often, but it did. We are always working to expand the kinds of questions you can ask and improving how we answer them," Rajan Patel, vice president of engineering at Google, said in a tweet.

"Now you can ask visual questions easily from your desktop," he added.

Also read: Airtel 5G Plus crosses 1 million users mark in less than 30 days

Lens made the switch from mobile devices to the desktop web with Google Photos and later Chrome last year, the report said.

Back in August, Google Images on desktop websites moved to Lens and it also showed up in the search field on the results page.

Google Lens is an image recognition tool that uses visual analysis to identify things and display relevant information about them.

Earlier, the tech giant was reportedly tested to add Lens to desktop Search on the web.

According to a report, Lens was primarily a visual lookup tool for mobile devices, but it has been branching out to Chrome. The next expansion could see Google Search on the desktop web add Lens.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Rashid Khan to Yuzvendra Chahal, here's look at spinners who can prove to be game changers in the ICC T20I CWC 2022
Streaming this week: Cuttputlli, Rings of Power, Vikrant Rona, binge-watch movies, series for this weekend
Bigg Boss 16: Meet Chhoti Sardaarni star Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia who's all set to enter Salman Khan's show
PCOS Awareness Month 2022: 5 facts about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome
Amid V and BLACKPINK's Jennie relationship rumours, a look at BTS' Jimin, Jungkook, RM, Suga's dating news
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Spot the leopard hiding in the bushes within 7 seconds
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.