Google acquires Cameyo, to allow ChromeOS devices to run Windows apps

ChromeOS has long been committed to providing users with the best possible experience for virtual applications.

Ayushmann Chawla

Updated : Jun 06, 2024, 01:15 PM IST

Google has acquired Cameyo, which develops virtualisation tools to run Windows apps on ChromeOS devices, for an undisclosed sum.

Recognising the potential of virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), Google partnered with Cameyo last year to launch a seamless virtual application delivery experience fully integrated with ChromeOS.

These features ensure users can seamlessly access data and files in a secure, easy, and familiar way within virtual apps.

“By bringing the Cameyo team’s expertise in-house, we are doubling down on our commitment to delivering a streamlined experience for virtualised applications,” said Naveen Viswanatha, Head of Product Management, ChromeOS.

ChromeOS has long been committed to providing users with the best possible experience for virtual applications.

According to the company, for ChromeOS users, this means even greater access to critical legacy applications, without the hassle of complex installations or updates.

The integration of Cameyo’s technology with ChromeOS helps businesses accelerate their adoption of web-based technology, Google added.

Virtualised applications can be easily deployed and accessed across organisation, regardless of device or location.

“Both ChromeOS and Cameyo provide zero trust security, and together deliver deep protection of data and systems from vulnerabilities,” said the company.

“By combining the power of ChromeOS with Cameyo’s innovative VAD technology, we are empowering businesses to modernise their IT infrastructure while preserving their investments in existing software,” said Viswanatha.

