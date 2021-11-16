Good news! Huge discount on Apple iPhone 13 - Check new price here

In a piece of good news for iPhone lovers, Apple has reduced the price of the iPhone 13 128GB model from Rs 79,900 to Rs 55,990. Now, that is quite a drop.

The official website of Apple distributors, IndiaiStore.com, is offering a huge discount on the iPhone 13 smartphone series. If you want to buy an iPhone 13 from the store, it will give you a Rs 6000 discount if you pay with HDFC Bank cards. The discount is applicable even if you choose the EMI option, which reduces the cost to Rs 73,900.

Also, if you have an old iPhone in a good condition, iStore will give you an additional discount of Rs 18,000, as the exchange value of an iPhone XR 64 GB in India is roughly Rs 18,000. For a higher model of the phone, the exchange rate will also increase.

You'll get a Rs 3000 exchange incentive, bringing the total cost of your iPhone 13 to roughly Rs 55,990. However, the exchange offer is only applicable with Cashify and Servify, which are Apple Authorized Trade-in Providers.

Similarly, the same discount is available on the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which are priced at Rs 45900, Rs 96900, and Rs 1,06,900, respectively, following the roundup discount.

In September, Apple released the iPhone 13 series, which included the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.