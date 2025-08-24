Woman dances to Hrithik Roshan's 'Dhoom Again' song in saree, her energetic steps impress netizens, watch
Emily in Paris restarts shoot in Venice days after assistant director Diego Borella’s tragic death on set
Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, more: 5 Bollywood actors who embraced method acting for their iconic roles
Good news for techies! Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announces free trial of Veo 3 now accessible to everyone, but only till...
Airtel Down Again: Major service disruptions reported in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chennai, other cities
Ahead of Bihar elections, Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav ride bullet, meet locals in Purnia, Tej Pratap says, 'drama...', watch video
Three Targets, One Shot: India's new super defence system stuns the world
Delhi govt notifies legal framework for delivery of court summons, warrants; Will now be sent through..., know what BNSS rules say
Bumrah’s diet sacrifice helped him become , reveals ex bowling coach, says, ‘Gave up burgers, milkshakes…’
From Virat Kohli to Deepika Padukone: 5 celebrity-approved diet habits that promote healthy lifestyle
TECHNOLOGY
Big news for tech enthusiasts, Google is providing free access to its powerful AI video generation tool 'Veo 3'. But here's a catch, it is only for limited period. Th AI tool will remain accessible to all users until 10 a.m. on Monday, August 25, 2025.
Big news for tech enthusiasts, Google is providing free access to its powerful AI video generation tool 'Veo 3'. But here's a catch, it is only for limited period. Th AI tool will remain accessible to all users until 10 a.m. on Monday, August 25, 2025.
CEO Sundar Pinchai while reposting Google's X post, said 'Veo 3 is now free for the weekend for everyone to try - can’t wait to see what you’ll create!'
Veo 3 is generally accessible to Gemini Pro subscribers, but it has been now unlocked for everyone through the 'Gemini app on Android and iOS', as well as on the web. Google is amking efforts to make the experience more smoother during free trial. It has deployed additional cloud resources, including extra TPUs.
Veo 3 is Google’s most advanced text-to-video AI tool which can generate short, high-quality clips directly from text prompts. So the good thing is, creators just need this AI tool and can ditch expensive equipment or editing expertise. For users in India, Google has also rolled out the Veo 3 Fast model. How to use it? First, log in to the Gemini app or website using your Google account, select the Video” option and enter a text prompt. AI tool Veo 3 will generate a short video clip or any kind of animated video.