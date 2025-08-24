Good news for techies! Google's CEO Sundar Pichai announces free trial of Veo 3 now accessible to everyone, but only till...

Big news for tech enthusiasts, Google is providing free access to its powerful AI video generation tool 'Veo 3'. But here's a catch, it is only for limited period. Th AI tool will remain accessible to all users until 10 a.m. on Monday, August 25, 2025.

CEO Sundar Pinchai while reposting Google's X post, said 'Veo 3 is now free for the weekend for everyone to try - can’t wait to see what you’ll create!'

Veo 3 is generally accessible to Gemini Pro subscribers, but it has been now unlocked for everyone through the 'Gemini app on Android and iOS', as well as on the web. Google is amking efforts to make the experience more smoother during free trial. It has deployed additional cloud resources, including extra TPUs.

What is veo 3?

Veo 3 is Google’s most advanced text-to-video AI tool which can generate short, high-quality clips directly from text prompts. So the good thing is, creators just need this AI tool and can ditch expensive equipment or editing expertise. For users in India, Google has also rolled out the Veo 3 Fast model. How to use it? First, log in to the Gemini app or website using your Google account, select the Video” option and enter a text prompt. AI tool Veo 3 will generate a short video clip or any kind of animated video.