Good news for PUBG fans: PUBG New State launched in India - Know features, maps, arms, how to download

In a piece of good news for PUBG Mobile India fans, Krafton, the makers of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), has now come out with PUBG New State, which will be available to download in India via Google Play from November 12.

PUBG New State will be the first PUBG-branded game that is available in India to download, following the ban on the original PUBG Mobile in September last year.

Even though Krafton had severed ties with China's Tencent for BGMI, it remains to be known whether Tencent has been a part of the development of PUBG New State.

The New State will be based in the year 2051 and will incorporate futuristic architectural structures as well as gameplay that will allow the involvement of more technology. It will have new maps, will bring a “next-generation" battle royale experience to smartphone gamers. It will include all-new rendering technology along with a new gunplay system.

PUBG New State is nearly 1.4GB in size on Google Play, but this may also vary across smartphones. The game is free to download and require Android version 6 and above. Additionally, the app supports in-app purchases, and the prices range from Rs 75 to Rs 8,900.

PUBG New State will also include new on-screen data elements like the number of kill-assists in addition to kills and the number of players left alive. One of the new features coming to PUBG: New State will also allow players to store weapons and loot items in their vehicle trunks.

How to download?

PUBG New State already has dedicated pages on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store for pre-registration. Once the game goes live, these pages should feature buttons to install the title.