Good news for jobseekers: OpenAI to launch AI-powered hiring platform, looks to compete with LinkedIn: Know key details

The OpenAI Job platform would help connect businesses and employees, positioning itself as the first company to use AI to do so. The company’s new move will directly compete with LinkedIn, which has been slowly including AI features into its application.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 03:04 PM IST

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has planned to develop the OpenAI Jobs Platform, a new LinkedIn-like hiring platform for businesses to connect with employees. The Sam Altman-led company is expecting to go live with the firm by mid-2026. According to OpenAI’s CEO of application, Fidji Simo, the new job application will use AI to find the perfect matches between what companies’ requirements and applicants' skills. The firm would also enable small businesses and local governments to hire AI talent. 

What OpenAI Job Platform offer?

The OpenAI Job platform would help connect businesses and employees, positioning itself as the first company to use AI to do so. The company’s new move will directly compete with LinkedIn, which has been slowly including AI features into its application. The platform seeks to offer companies more suitable employees with the introduction of OpenAI Certifications, which are designed to validate AI fluency at different levels. These certifications, built on the company’s free OpenAI Academy, provide AI learning resources. 

The company aims to certify 10 million Americans in AI skills by 2030 and plans to roll out AI training to its workforce. The product design will align with employer needs, focusing on measurable skill-building. The objective is to improve A literacy and equip workers to provide new opportunities. 

OpenAI plans

OpenAI has plans to collaborate with major companies like John Deere, Walmart, Boston Consulting Group, and Accenture, as well as job platforms like Indeed and state governments, to develop AI training aligned with real-world hiring needs. 

Earlier, the company announced the launch of the ‘OpenAI Learning Accelerator’, an India-first initiative aimed at empowering teachers and educators with artificial intelligence tools. The programme will accelerate research, expand access, and provide training on AI in education across the country. The initiative was unveiled as part of the pre-events leading up to India’s AI Action Summit 2026. OpenAI said India, home to the largest student population using ChatGPT globally, is uniquely positioned to lead in AI-enabled education. Millions of Indian students already use ChatGPT for homework help, exam preparation, and exploring new ideas. Through the Learning Accelerator, OpenAI will partner with leading institutions, including IIT Madras and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

