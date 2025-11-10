Good news for iPhone users: Apple to roll out iOS 26.2 update soon; Check key changes, eligible models, what to expect

Apple’s iOS 26.2 beta introduces key upgrades to apps like Reminders, Music, Podcasts, and News, including smarter reminders, offline lyrics, AI-generated podcast chapters, and a stricter Sleep Score. EU users get Live Translation via AirPods. The update is expected in December.

Apple has rolled out the first beta of iOS 26.2, offering a variety of new features and improvements across several core apps, including Reminders, Music, Podcasts, News, and more. Along with notable changes to the iPhone and iPad experience, the update also introduces refinements for Apple Watch users and addresses region-specific functionality, particularly for the European Union.

Here’s a detailed look at some of the standout updates coming in iOS 26.2.

Smarter Reminders and Offline Lyrics in Apple Music

One of the most anticipated features in iOS 26.2 is the addition of an Urgent option in the Reminders app. This new setting allows users to mark tasks as urgent, triggering a timely alert whenever the task is due. This enhancement makes it easier for users to stay on top of important deadlines and ensures they don’t forget critical reminders.

Apple Music has also received a significant upgrade. Users can now enjoy offline access to song lyrics, even when they don’t have an internet connection. This feature includes synced lyrics that are translated and aligned with the music’s beat, offering an immersive experience even in areas with limited or no network access. Whether you’re on a long flight or in a remote location, you can still enjoy your music with lyrics at your fingertips.

Apple Podcasts Gets Smarter with AI-Generated Chapters

Podcasts in iOS 26.2 will be enhanced with AI-generated chapters, which automatically break down episodes into sections. This feature will be particularly helpful when podcast creators don’t provide their own chapters. Users can now navigate through episodes more easily, jumping to specific topics without manually scrubbing through hours of content.

Additionally, a Podcast Mentions feature has been introduced, allowing listeners to easily follow shows that are mentioned within an episode. If a host references another podcast or guest, users can follow those mentions directly from the episode player or transcript.

Sleep Score Calibration Gets Stricter in watchOS 26.2

Apple is recalibrating the Sleep Score feature in watchOS 26.2, which is paired with iOS 26.2. After receiving feedback from users who felt that the sleep grading was too lenient, Apple has tightened the scale. As a result, users may find that their previous scores are now lower than before, with the 'Very High' category now requiring a score between 96 and 100. This change aims to provide a more accurate reflection of sleep quality based on stricter criteria.

Apple News Redesigns Navigation for Easier Use

Apple News has received a user-friendly redesign, focusing on simplifying navigation. A new Following tab has been added to help users keep track of their favourite sources, saved stories, and reading history all in one place. Additionally, a set of quick-access buttons for topics like Sports, Politics, Puzzles, and Food makes it easier to jump directly to those categories. Meanwhile, the Search tab has been streamlined to improve content discovery and make it simpler to find relevant articles.

EU-Specific Features and Changes

Users in the European Union will notice a few region-specific updates in iOS 26.2. The highly anticipated Live Translation feature via AirPods is finally rolling out, which was previously delayed due to EU Digital Markets Act (DMA) regulations. However, there is a significant change regarding Wi-Fi syncing between the iPhone and Apple Watch. Due to new interoperability rules, Wi-Fi syncing will no longer be available, and users will now need to manually enter Wi-Fi network credentials on both devices.

Customisation and New Safety Alerts Features

For users who love customising their devices, iOS 26.2 brings some fresh options. The Liquid Glass lock screen effect now includes a transparency slider that adjusts the clock’s transparency, offering more flexibility than the previous Clear or Tinted modes.

A new Enhanced Safety Alerts menu has been introduced, which allows users to control settings for earthquake warnings, threat alerts, and location sharing for more accurate safety notifications. This ensures that important alerts are not only timely but also tailored to each user’s specific location and preferences.

Additional Features and Enhancements

iOS 26.2 also comes with a host of smaller yet useful updates, including:

Table support in Freeform: This adds more versatility to the Freeform app, making it easier to organise data.

New exclusions for websites in the Passwords app: This gives users more control over which sites are stored and which are excluded from their password vault.

Flash to Alerts accessibility feature: This helps users with visual impairments by making alerts more noticeable.

When Can You Expect iOS 26.2?

iOS 26.2 is currently available in beta and is expected to be widely released in mid-December. Apple users can look forward to a smoother, more customizable experience with these new features and improvements.

iOS 26.2 is shaping up to be a major update, with enhancements to key apps like Apple Music, Podcasts, and News, as well as new features for Apple Watch users and region-specific upgrades for the European Union. With tighter sleep score calibration, smarter reminders, and offline music lyrics, the update promises to offer both practical and user-friendly improvements. Stay tuned for the full rollout in December.