TECHNOLOGY

Good news for iPhone users: Apple to launch iOS 26.2 update soon, here's what we know about new features and more

Apple is set to release iOS 26.2 for iPhone users next week, with the Release Candidate already out. The update, expected between 8–10 December, brings offline lyrics in Apple Music, AI-generated podcast chapters, Freeform tables, Lock Screen customisation, AirPods Live Translation and more.

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 10:18 AM IST

Apple is reportedly gearing up to release iOS 26.2, the next significant update for iPhone users, with the public rollout anticipated as early as next week. According to 9to5Mac, the company has already pushed out the Release Candidate (RC) build, signalling that the official launch is imminent.

Expected Release Window

The release of the RC suggests that iOS 26.2 is likely to arrive between Monday, 8 December, and Wednesday, 10 December. This timing aligns with Apple’s typical schedule for mid-December x.2 updates. Historically, Apple has rolled out similar updates during the second week of December, such as iOS 18.2 on 11 December and iOS 17.2 on 11 December. While there is a slight chance of a last-minute revision to the RC build, industry observers expect the update to be available to the public by mid-week.

What to Expect in iOS 26.2

This update promises a feature-rich experience, offering more noticeable improvements than the previous iOS 26.1 release. Several Apple apps and services are set to receive enhancements aimed at improving usability and functionality.

Apple Music: Users may soon be able to view lyrics offline, enabling them to sing along even without an internet connection.

Apple Podcasts: The app could introduce AI-generated chapters, allowing listeners to jump directly to specific sections within an episode.

Apple News: Layout changes are expected to make key content more visible, enhancing the reading experience.

Reminders: The Reminders app may gain a new alarm option, giving users greater flexibility with task alerts.

Freeform: Apple’s collaboration tool could see the addition of tables, helping users organise ideas and projects more effectively.

Lock Screen: The Liquid Glass effect on the Lock Screen clock may offer expanded customisation options, allowing users to tweak the visual appearance more extensively.

AirPods: Apple plans to roll out the Live Translation feature in Europe, expanding accessibility for international users.

CarPlay: The in-car system is likely to receive small but meaningful improvements aimed at enhancing the overall user experience while driving.

With iOS 26.2, Apple appears focused on improving both functionality and personalisation, making this update particularly attractive for iPhone users. As the RC build is already live, iPhone owners can expect the final release within the coming week, bringing several exciting new features and quality-of-life enhancements.

