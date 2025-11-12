Good news for iPhone users: Apple to introduce 3 new exciting features with iOS 27; Here's all you need to know
TECHNOLOGY
Apple is preparing to launch iOS 27 in 2026 with three major AI-powered features: a redesigned Siri, an AI-based web search, and a new Health+ service. Together, they aim to make Apple Intelligence a central part of the iPhone experience.
Apple is preparing a major leap forward in artificial intelligence with its upcoming iOS 27 update, which promises to reshape how users interact with their devices. As per Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new release will focus on expanding Apple Intelligence, introducing a smarter Siri, an AI-based web search, and a brand-new Health+ service powered by machine learning.
One of the biggest highlights of iOS 27 will be the redesigned Siri, marking a major upgrade in both design and functionality. The assistant will feature a more fluid and modern interface with improved responsiveness and contextual understanding. Users will be able to engage in more natural, conversational interactions and follow up on previous questions, a move that brings Siri closer to competing with next-generation AI assistants like ChatGPT and Google Assistant.
Apple is also expected to strengthen Siri’s connection with built-in apps, enabling it to perform multi-step tasks and provide proactive assistance based on user activity.
Another key addition will be a new AI-driven search experience, designed to reduce reliance on Google and create a privacy-focused alternative. This conversational search tool will allow users to receive summarised, AI-generated answers directly from their iPhone, a significant shift from traditional link-based search results.
If fully realised, this could mark Apple’s entry into the AI search ecosystem, transforming how iPhone users gather information while maintaining Apple’s long-standing emphasis on user privacy.
Perhaps the most transformative feature in iOS 27 will be Health+, an AI-enabled expansion of the Health app. This new service will integrate a personal health management agent capable of analysing fitness data, sleep patterns, and vital metrics to provide tailored recommendations.
Health+ aims to function as an intelligent wellness coach, setting achievable goals, identifying lifestyle trends, and offering guidance for better health outcomes. This move could position Apple as a frontrunner in merging personal technology with everyday wellness through AI.
These updates underscore Apple’s vision of making Apple Intelligence a unified experience across its ecosystem: spanning iPhone, iPad, and Mac. While iOS 26.4, expected in early 2026, will introduce the first stage of Siri’s overhaul, iOS 27 will represent the full rollout of Apple’s AI ambitions.
The introduction of smarter personal assistance, conversational search, and health-focused AI tools reflects Apple’s commitment to integrating AI into users’ daily lives in a seamless, privacy-centric way.
iOS 27 is expected to be unveiled at WWDC 2026 in June, with a public release later that year. If these features perform as anticipated, Apple could redefine what AI on mobile devices looks like, emphasising personalisation, privacy, and practicality over hype.