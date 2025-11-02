Good news for iPhone users: Apple set to roll out iOS 26.1 update soon; Check key changes, eligible models and what to expect

Apple is set to release iOS 26.1, bringing exciting new features including Liquid Glass customisation, slide-to-stop alarms, Lock Screen improvements, updates to Apple Music, and enhanced security features. The update, expected in early November 2025, will refine the iPhone experience.

Apple’s iOS 26 was just released in September, and the tech giant is already preparing to roll out iOS 26.1, an incremental update that introduces several new features and refinements to enhance the iPhone experience. Currently in the Release Candidate (RC) phase, iOS 26.1 promises a variety of updates, from visual enhancements like Liquid Glass to new gestures for alarms and more. Here's a closer look at what you can expect when the update drops.

When Will iOS 26.1 Be Released?

Although Apple hasn’t officially confirmed the exact release date for iOS 26.1, we can make an educated guess based on past patterns. The Release Candidate (RC) version, which is the final stage before public availability, was launched recently. Apple typically releases the final update about one to two weeks after the RC. Given this, it is expected that iOS 26.1 will be available to all iPhone users around early November 2025, likely just a week after the RC version was released.

iOS 26.1: New Features to Look Out For

1. More Control with Liquid Glass Customisation

One of the standout features in iOS 26.1 is the introduction of Liquid Glass customisation. This feature gives iPhone users greater control over how the system backgrounds look. You’ll now be able to adjust the transparency of the interface by choosing between two modes: “Clear” and “Tinted.”

Clear: This option makes the backgrounds more transparent, allowing the content beneath to be visible.

Tinted: This mode increases the opacity, adding more contrast to system backgrounds.

Users can find these new options in the Display and Brightness settings, letting them fine-tune the look of their device to suit personal preferences.

2. New Gesture for Alarms

Apple is making the process of stopping alarms and timers more intuitive. With iOS 26.1, you will no longer need to tap to dismiss alarms. Instead, a 'slide to stop' gesture will be introduced. This change reduces the likelihood of accidentally dismissing an alarm, providing a more tactile and natural way to manage wake-ups and countdowns.

3. Lock Screen and Apple Music Enhancements

iOS 26.1 brings several improvements to both the Lock Screen and Apple Music:

Lock Screen Customisation: iPhone users can now disable the "swipe to open Camera" shortcut on the Lock Screen, which could often be triggered unintentionally.

Apple Music Update: A small yet powerful change in Apple Music, you can now swipe left or right on the mini-player to skip between songs. This feature aims to streamline playback and make it quicker to navigate through your music.

4. New Look for Apple TV and Enhanced Language Support

The update also brings noticeable changes to Apple TV. The app now sports a new, more colourful icon, and its name will simply be “Apple TV” going forward, streamlining the branding.

Furthermore, iOS 26.1 expands language support for Apple’s AI-powered Apple Intelligence and AirPods Live Translation. The update will add Danish, Turkish, Portuguese, Chinese, Japanese, and Italian to the list of languages, making translation features more versatile and accessible to a global audience.

5. Background Security Enhancements

In terms of security, iOS 26.1 introduces a new feature known as Background Security Improvements. This tool will automatically apply small security patches between major updates, providing continuous protection for your device. This system replaces the previous Rapid Security Response, allowing iPhones to stay up to date with the latest security fixes without waiting for the next big software release.

With iOS 26.1, Apple is focusing on refining user experience through customizable features, improved system performance, and enhanced security. Whether you’re looking forward to the new Liquid Glass customisation or excited about the changes to Apple Music, this update promises to elevate your iPhone experience.

Keep an eye out for its release in early November, and make sure your iPhone is ready to get the most out of these fresh new features. If you’re not already on iOS 26, the upcoming update will definitely give you something to look forward to!