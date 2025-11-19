FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TECHNOLOGY

Good news for iPhone users: Apple rolls out monthly AppleCare plans with for Indian users, check what's new, prices

Apple expands AppleCare Plus in India with new monthly and annual plans, including Theft and Loss coverage for iPhone users. Customers can now get full protection, 24/7 support, accidental damage repair, and genuine Apple replacements, making device protection more accessible and flexible.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 11:33 AM IST

Good news for iPhone users: Apple rolls out monthly AppleCare plans with for Indian users, check what's new, prices
Apple has officially upgraded its AppleCare Plus program in India, introducing new monthly and annual subscription options along with a first-of-its-kind Theft and Loss plan for iPhone users. This expansion allows Indian customers to enjoy complete device protection directly from Apple, including coverage for stolen or misplaced iPhones.

Previously, iPhone users in India had limited protection options and often relied on third-party insurance for theft coverage. Apple’s earlier plans required a one-time payment, making them less accessible for many buyers. The new subscription model offers flexibility with smaller recurring payments, making comprehensive coverage more affordable.

First Theft and Loss Plan in India

The AppleCare Plus with Theft and Loss plan allows coverage for up to two incidents per year. Users benefit from genuine Apple repairs and replacements, handled either at Apple Stores or Apple Authorised Service Providers. Starting at INR 799, this plan ensures peace of mind for those concerned about device theft or accidental loss.

Kaiann Drance, Apple’s VP of Worldwide iPhone Product Marketing, said, 'AppleCare gives customers peace of mind knowing that their products are protected and supported by Apple experts. With today’s updates in India, we’re making it easier and more affordable to get trusted protection, including access to our most complete coverage for iPhone.'

In addition to theft and loss, the plan continues to include 24/7 priority support, battery replacement, and unlimited accidental damage repairs, which were already available under AppleCare Plus in India.

Monthly and Annual Subscription Options

The new approach introduces monthly and annual plans for eligible iPhones, iPads, and Macs. Users can buy or manage coverage directly from the Settings app, with protection starting immediately after purchase. Some examples of updated pricing include:

  • iPhone 17: Rs 14,900 lump sum or Rs 2,483 per month
  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: Rs 20,900 lump sum or Rs 3,483 per month
  • iPad Pro M5: Rs 15,900 lump sum or Rs 2,650 per month

Currently, AppleCare Plus options for MacBook Air and MacBook Pro are not listed on Apple India’s website.

Bringing India Closer to Global Standards

For years, India lagged behind markets like the US and Japan, where monthly AppleCare subscriptions and theft protection were standard. This rollout brings India closer to international standards, offering users more choice and convenience, particularly for high-end devices like the Pro series.

With rising device prices and daily risks in crowded cities, AppleCare Plus with Theft and Loss could become a compelling option for iPhone users seeking full protection and peace of mind.

