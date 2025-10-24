Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 Plus available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
TECHNOLOGY

The iPhone 16 Plus is available at a massive discount on Reliance Digital, priced at Rs 63,900 after additional offers and exchange bonuses. Featuring a 6.7-inch OLED display, A18 chip, and impressive 48MP camera, it's a top choice for those seeking a premium smartphone at an unbeatable price.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 24, 2025, 06:53 AM IST

With the Diwali festivities now behind us, many of the attractive sales and discounts have come to an end. However, there’s still one irresistible offer that stands out: the Apple iPhone 16 Plus, now available at an incredible price on Reliance Digital. If you’ve been dreaming of upgrading to the latest iPhone, now might be the perfect time to take the plunge.

Massive Price Drop for iPhone 16 Plus

When Apple first launched the iPhone 16 Plus, its starting price was Rs 89,900, but Reliance Digital is now offering it at a significantly reduced price of Rs 67,990. That’s a staggering discount of Rs 21,910 off the original price. But it gets even better: if you choose to purchase the phone on an EMI plan using an Axis Bank credit card, you’ll receive an additional Rs 4,000 off. This brings the final price of the iPhone 16 Plus down to Rs 63,900, saving you a total of Rs 25,910.

If that wasn’t enough, Reliance Digital is also offering exchange bonuses. Depending on the condition and model of your old phone, you could save up to an additional Rs 26,000 when trading in your old device. This makes the iPhone 16 Plus an even more affordable option for those looking to upgrade.

Impressive Features of the iPhone 16 Plus

The iPhone 16 Plus is packed with cutting-edge features that make it one of the most powerful and visually stunning smartphones on the market. It sports a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, which ensures vibrant colours and sharp contrast, even in direct sunlight. The display offers an immersive experience whether you’re watching videos, browsing, or playing games.

Under the hood, the iPhone 16 Plus is powered by Apple’s A18 chip, designed to handle intensive tasks and support advanced features like Apple Intelligence. Whether you’re multitasking, gaming, or using demanding apps, the A18 chip ensures a smooth and lag-free experience.

The phone also boasts an impressive 4,674 mAh battery, offering long-lasting performance throughout the day. For those worried about durability, the iPhone 16 Plus comes with an IP68 rating, making it resistant to both water and dust, perfect for those who live an active lifestyle.

Camera Capabilities

For photography enthusiasts, the iPhone 16 Plus is equipped with a powerful 48-megapixel main camera, allowing you to capture stunning photos with incredible detail. The 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens offers even more versatility, perfect for sweeping landscapes or group shots. For selfie lovers, the 12-megapixel front camera provides sharp and clear pictures, whether you’re snapping a quick photo or engaging in FaceTime calls.

Whether you’re looking for superior performance, exceptional camera quality, or an overall premium smartphone experience, the iPhone 16 Plus is a great choice. With the current discounts, special offers, and trade-in bonuses available on Reliance Digital, there’s never been a better time to buy. If you’ve been eyeing this model, this deal is hard to pass up.

