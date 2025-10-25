FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
'End grave human rights violations': India slams Pakistan at UNSC

14-hour journey to be cut to just 7 hours: These two major state capitals to be

Are banks open or closed from October 25-28 in your state? Check state-wise list

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026

HomeTechnology

TECHNOLOGY

Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

The iPhone 16 is now available on Flipkart at Rs 57,999, down from Rs 69,900. With SBI card offers and exchange discounts up to Rs 46,990, buyers can get it for as low as Rs 54,499. Powered by the A18 chip, it features a 6.1-inch OLED display, 48MP camera, and 22-hour battery life.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 25, 2025, 06:35 AM IST

Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here
    Apple’s latest iPhone 16 has received a major price cut on Flipkart, making it one of the most attractive premium smartphone deals currently available in India. The base variant of the iPhone 16, which comes with 128GB of internal storage, is now listed at Rs 57,999, significantly reduced from its official retail price of Rs 69,900.

    Discounts and exchange

    What makes this offer even more appealing are the additional bank and exchange discounts. Customers using an SBI credit card can avail of an instant discount worth Rs 3,500, effectively bringing the cost down to Rs 54,499. Furthermore, Flipkart’s exchange program allows users to trade in their old smartphones for a value of up to Rs 46,990, depending on the model and its condition. This could potentially lower the effective price even further for eligible buyers.

    Features

    Under the hood, the iPhone 16 runs on Apple’s all-new A18 Bionic chip, delivering faster performance and improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor. The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels. While Apple continues to use a 60Hz refresh rate, the display’s brightness, clarity, and colour accuracy remain among the best in the segment.

    Design

    On the design front, the iPhone 16 introduces a subtle yet noticeable change: a vertically aligned dual-camera setup. The camera system comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, allowing users to capture sharper images and more vibrant details even in challenging lighting conditions.

    Battery life remains another strong suit, with Apple claiming up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge. The phone also supports MagSafe wireless charging at speeds of up to 25W, ensuring quick and convenient power-ups.

    Overall, the current Flipkart offer presents an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade to Apple’s latest flagship without breaking the bank. With a combination of robust performance, improved camera capabilities, and substantial discounts, the iPhone 16 stands out as one of the most value-driven premium smartphones in India right now.

    Explained: How LeBron James' name got pulled into NBA's biggest gambling scandal
    BAD News For Pakistan, China: India to boost air defence system, to buy missiles
    THIS Mumbai restaurant earns Rs 2 crore per night, more than Rs 3 crore on...
    Rs 1,500 crore scam from 30,000 people, Ministry of Home Affairs reveal mega cyb
    WTC 2025-27 points table: South Africa end 18-year wait for win in Pakistan
    In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
    7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
    Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
    Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
    Confused about what looks good on you? Here's how to find right outfit for your
