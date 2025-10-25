Good news for iPhone users: Apple iPhone 16 available at lowest price since launch with massive discount, check deals here

The iPhone 16 is now available on Flipkart at Rs 57,999, down from Rs 69,900. With SBI card offers and exchange discounts up to Rs 46,990, buyers can get it for as low as Rs 54,499. Powered by the A18 chip, it features a 6.1-inch OLED display, 48MP camera, and 22-hour battery life.

Apple’s latest iPhone 16 has received a major price cut on Flipkart, making it one of the most attractive premium smartphone deals currently available in India. The base variant of the iPhone 16, which comes with 128GB of internal storage, is now listed at Rs 57,999, significantly reduced from its official retail price of Rs 69,900.

Discounts and exchange

What makes this offer even more appealing are the additional bank and exchange discounts. Customers using an SBI credit card can avail of an instant discount worth Rs 3,500, effectively bringing the cost down to Rs 54,499. Furthermore, Flipkart’s exchange program allows users to trade in their old smartphones for a value of up to Rs 46,990, depending on the model and its condition. This could potentially lower the effective price even further for eligible buyers.

Features

Under the hood, the iPhone 16 runs on Apple’s all-new A18 Bionic chip, delivering faster performance and improved power efficiency compared to its predecessor. The device features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a resolution of 2556 x 1179 pixels. While Apple continues to use a 60Hz refresh rate, the display’s brightness, clarity, and colour accuracy remain among the best in the segment.

Design

On the design front, the iPhone 16 introduces a subtle yet noticeable change: a vertically aligned dual-camera setup. The camera system comprises a 48-megapixel primary sensor paired with a 12-megapixel ultra-wide lens, allowing users to capture sharper images and more vibrant details even in challenging lighting conditions.

Battery life remains another strong suit, with Apple claiming up to 22 hours of video playback on a single charge. The phone also supports MagSafe wireless charging at speeds of up to 25W, ensuring quick and convenient power-ups.

Overall, the current Flipkart offer presents an excellent opportunity for those looking to upgrade to Apple’s latest flagship without breaking the bank. With a combination of robust performance, improved camera capabilities, and substantial discounts, the iPhone 16 stands out as one of the most value-driven premium smartphones in India right now.