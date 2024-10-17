Apple iPhone is 16 available under Rs 70,000 with flat Rs 10,000 discount on the base model of the iPhone 16 (128GB), and this deal is available without any bank offers.

If you're considering purchasing the iPhone 16 but are waiting for a discount from your bank, you might want to change your plans. Zepto, the quick commerce platform, is currently offering a flat Rs 10,000 discount on the base model of the iPhone 16 (128GB), and this deal is available without any bank offers.

To take advantage of this offer, simply download the Zepto app on your smartphone and create an account or log in if you already have one. Add the iPhone 16 to your cart and apply the coupon code “SUPER10” at checkout. After selecting your preferred payment method, you'll receive a flat Rs 10,000 discount on the newly launched iPhone 16, reducing its price from Rs 79,900 to Rs 69,900.

In contrast to traditional e-commerce platforms, Zepto offers a significant advantage with its rapid delivery service. Customers can expect to receive their new iPhone 16 in under 10 minutes, and there are no additional delivery charges.

The offer is valid on all iPhone 16 models on the Zepto app.

Apple introduced its new iPhone 16 series last month, with sales commencing in India on September 20. The launch has been met with an overwhelming response, as the iPhone 16 series achieved record sales on its first day. Prices for the iPhone 16 start at Rs 79,900 for the base model, reaching up to Rs 144,900 for the premium iPhone 16 Pro.

The iPhone 16, Apple's latest flagship device, features the company’s in-house A18 chip, which provides enhanced performance and better battery efficiency compared to earlier models.