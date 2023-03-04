Good news for iPhone 14 buyers, Apple likely to add 'Canary Yellow' colour option

Photo: MacRumors

Apple often changes the colour palettes available for iPhones. According to recent reports, Apple is set to release yellow versions of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus next week. Apparently, Setsuna Kazuo announced on Weibo that Apple would introduce yellow as a new colour for the iPhone in the spring of 2023, corroborating a story from Japanese Mac Otakara. If this materialises, Apple will bring back the yellow iPhone after a long absence. With the iPhone 11, the colour was utilised for the last time. When Apple released the iPhone 13 in 2017 the company opted for a green finish.

Midnight (black), Starlight (white), Product RED (red), Blue, and Purple are the current colour options for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. MacRumours also claims that Apple's public relations team is preparing a product briefing for the yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus next week.

Historically, Apple has added additional colour choices for its iPhone models in the months after their initial March or April releases. On March 8, 2022, Apple introduced new Green iPhone 13 series colour options. In April of 2021, Apple released the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini with a purple colour option.

Two new product launches from Apple are anticipated before the month ends. A new Mac Pro tower and a 15-inch MacBook Air are included. Analyst Ross Young claims that in February, Apple's supply chain began making display panels for a new 15.5-inch MacBook Air. The expert predicts that Apple will release the new MacBook Air sometime in the first week of April.

Also, READ: Nothing posts cryptic 'beetle' teaser for new product, here's what it means

However, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims that the New Mac Pro will include Apple's M2 Ultra processor. Yet it will look the same as the 2019 version.