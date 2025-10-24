Good news for Instagram users! Now you can use Meta AI tools on Stories for easy customisation

Meta has introduced AI-powered editing tools directly into Instagram Stories, allowing users to modify photos and videos using simple text prompts. The new features appear under the Restyle menu in the Stories interface, accessible via a tap on the paintbrush icon.

The new features appear under the Restyle menu in the Stories interface, accessible via a tap on the paintbrush icon. From there, users can modify aspects of an image or video by entering straightforward text commands, such as changing hair colour, adding objects, or completely transforming the background. This functionality empowers users to creatively experiment with their content, giving them unprecedented control over visual storytelling.

Creative AI Effects and Preset Styles

In addition to text-based editing, Meta has introduced preset styles and creative effects. Users can try out artistic enhancements, including accessories like glasses or biker jackets, and visual filters that emulate watercolour or cinematic effects. Video editing features are similarly dynamic, allowing users to incorporate atmospheric elements such as falling snow or flames to make their content more immersive and engaging.

User Privacy and AI Transparency

While using Meta’s AI tools, users must agree to the platform’s AI Terms of Service, which permit the company to analyse and process images, including facial features, to generate new outputs. Meta emphasises that this data processing is necessary for the AI tools to function effectively and aims to maintain transparency in how media content is handled.

Expanding Meta’s AI Ecosystem

This update reflects Meta’s ongoing strategy to expand its AI ecosystem and remain competitive in the evolving AI landscape. Instagram is also testing features like Write with Meta AI, which helps users craft creative comments on posts. Meta’s standalone AI app has seen steady growth, with around 2.7 million daily active users reported in mid-October.

To address parental concerns, Meta has enhanced its Family Centre tools, enabling parents to restrict AI chat interactions and monitor teen communications. These measures highlight Meta’s focus on combining creativity with responsible use, reinforcing its commitment to providing users with both powerful and safe AI-driven experiences.

This update positions Instagram as a more versatile creative platform, giving millions of users the ability to experiment, personalise, and elevate their Stories in ways previously limited to professional tools.