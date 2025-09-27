Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free...

Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan calls Amaal Mallik ‘dogla’ on Salman Khan’s Weekend Ka Vaar, says ‘aap kisi ke...'
TECHNOLOGY
BSNL launches a new prepaid plan with exciting benefits, combining long validity, unlimited calls, and exclusive digital perks for subscribers.
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially launched its 4G services across India, offering a major upgrade to its mobile subscribers. From September 27, 2025, users in all telecom circles can access faster internet, enjoy smoother calls, and experience more reliable connectivity. This launch follows the completion of over 1 lakh new 4G and 5G towers, part of a massive network expansion project that began last year.
BSNL Digital Power Plan at ₹485 and get Unlimited Voice, 2 GB/ Data & 100 SMS/ day for 72 days of validity & get 2% off instantly.— BSNL India (@BSNLCorporate) September 24, 2025
Recharge today on BSNL Website/Selfcare App.
Offer till 15th Oct 2025!https://t.co/yDeFrwKDl1 #BSNL #BSNL4G #BSNLPlan #PrepaidPlan… pic.twitter.com/j7MyhoFyYE
Alongside the 4G rollout, BSNL has introduced a new 72-day prepaid plan priced at Rs 485. This plan is designed for users seeking both affordability and comprehensive benefits. Key features include:
This plan provides an excellent option for customers who want a balanced combination of data, calling, and messaging without spending much.
To enhance the plan’s appeal, BSNL includes complimentary access to BiTV. Subscribers can stream over 300 live channels along with a wide selection of movies, TV shows, and live sports through various OTT platforms, all at no additional cost.
BSNL is also running a special offer for a limited period. Customers recharging through the BSNL SelfCare app or website can get 2% cashback, up to Rs 10, valid until October 15, 2025.
In addition to its 4G services, BSNL is advancing its 5G rollout. 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has already been launched in select cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru. With both 4G and 5G networks expanding, BSNL aims to strengthen its position in the competitive Indian telecom market and provide enhanced connectivity options for users nationwide.