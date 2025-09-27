Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free...

BSNL launches a new prepaid plan with exciting benefits, combining long validity, unlimited calls, and exclusive digital perks for subscribers.

Rishika Baranwal

Updated : Sep 27, 2025, 01:23 PM IST | Edited by : Rishika Baranwal

Good news for BSNL users as telecom company launches 72-day plan with unlimited calls, data and free...
Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has officially launched its 4G services across India, offering a major upgrade to its mobile subscribers. From September 27, 2025, users in all telecom circles can access faster internet, enjoy smoother calls, and experience more reliable connectivity. This launch follows the completion of over 1 lakh new 4G and 5G towers, part of a massive network expansion project that began last year.

Rs 485 prepaid plan: Key features

Alongside the 4G rollout, BSNL has introduced a new 72-day prepaid plan priced at Rs 485. This plan is designed for users seeking both affordability and comprehensive benefits. Key features include:

  • Unlimited voice calls to any network in India
  • 2GB of high-speed data per day, totaling 144GB
  • 100 SMS per day across networks
  • Free national roaming

This plan provides an excellent option for customers who want a balanced combination of data, calling, and messaging without spending much.

Entertainment perks: Free BiTV access

To enhance the plan’s appeal, BSNL includes complimentary access to BiTV. Subscribers can stream over 300 live channels along with a wide selection of movies, TV shows, and live sports through various OTT platforms, all at no additional cost.

Limited-time cashback offer

BSNL is also running a special offer for a limited period. Customers recharging through the BSNL SelfCare app or website can get 2% cashback, up to Rs 10, valid until October 15, 2025.

5G expansion underway

In addition to its 4G services, BSNL is advancing its 5G rollout. 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) has already been launched in select cities such as Hyderabad and Bengaluru. With both 4G and 5G networks expanding, BSNL aims to strengthen its position in the competitive Indian telecom market and provide enhanced connectivity options for users nationwide.

