Good news for Battlegrounds Mobile India fans: Latest Diwali offers up for grabs - Check here

BGMI Diwali event commenced on October 26 and will continue till November 4.

Battlegrounds Mobile India latest update: Diwali is just around the corner and fans of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) are in for a treat with developer Krafton announcing festive offers for players in the region. BGMI Diwali event commenced on October 26 and will continue till November 4.

As a Diwali bonanza, Krafton is offering in-game credits-UC and other rewards. Gamers can get extra UC on purchasing in-game currency and grab new outfits, emotes, etc. Krafton is also offering lucky spin rewards for players by virtue of which they can the following in-game items- Nether Aristo set, Pumpkin Cavalier set, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, Bonds of Blood set and Mecha Bruiser set.

How to get FREE UC vouchers, new helmets, character outfits, BGMI Diwali rewards?

Players will get extra UC on the purchase of in-game credit bundles.

How to get UC vouchers?

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: Tap on 'Events', and then go to the 'Recommended' section.

Step 3: Select the Happy Diwali 2021 – Offer 2 Event.

Step 4: Collect the UC voucher.