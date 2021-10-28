Good news for Battlegrounds Mobile India fans: Latest Diwali offers up for grabs - Check here

Headlines

BMW 220i M Performance Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 46,00,000

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Know how to update your Aadhaar for free, UIDAI extends deadline to December 14, 2023

Jawan box office collection day 1: Atlee film takes monstrous start, SRK smashes own record of Bollywood's best opening

West Bengal man buys one acre-plot of land on Moon for wife's birthday

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

G20 Summit: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Arrives In Delhi For G20 Summit

BMW 220i M Performance Edition launched in India, priced at Rs 46,00,000

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Recipe for Salman Khan's healthy onion pickle (pyaaz ka achar)

10 Indian snack ideas to reduce belly fat

8 homemade drinks to improve gut health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

G20 Summit: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth Arrives In Delhi For G20 Summit

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Priyank Kharge booked for ‘hurting religious sentiments’ in UP’s Rampur

Chandrayaan 3: ISRO Shares 3-dimensional Image of Lander from Moon's Surface

Saba Azad poses with boyfriend Hrithik Roshan's family at Rakesh Roshan's 74th birthday celebrations, see viral photo

Raghav Chadha talks about his first meeting with fiancee Parineeti Chopra, says 'hum jaise bhi mile...'

Watch: Gautam Rode, Pankhuri Awasthy reveal names of their twins on Janmashtami, explain their meaning to fans

HomeTechnology

Technology

Good news for Battlegrounds Mobile India fans: Latest Diwali offers up for grabs - Check here

BGMI Diwali event commenced on October 26 and will continue till November 4.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 28, 2021, 02:16 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Battlegrounds Mobile India latest update: Diwali is just around the corner and fans of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) are in for a treat with developer Krafton announcing festive offers for players in the region. BGMI Diwali event commenced on October 26 and will continue till November 4. 

As a Diwali bonanza, Krafton is offering in-game credits-UC and other rewards. Gamers can get extra UC on purchasing in-game currency and grab new outfits, emotes, etc. Krafton is also offering lucky spin rewards for players by virtue of which they can the following in-game items- Nether Aristo set, Pumpkin Cavalier set, Pumpkin Cavalier cover, Mecha Reaper set, Bonds of Blood set and Mecha Bruiser set.  

How to get FREE UC vouchers, new helmets, character outfits, BGMI Diwali rewards? 

Players will get extra UC on the purchase of in-game credit bundles.

How to get UC vouchers?

Step 1: Launch the game

Step 2: Tap on 'Events', and then go to the 'Recommended' section. 

Step 3: Select the Happy Diwali 2021 – Offer 2 Event.  

Step 4: Collect the UC voucher. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

    Watch more

    Live tv

    POPULAR STORIES

    SBI Wecare senior citizen fixed deposit scheme offering high interest rates to end soon, check details

    West Bengal man buys one acre-plot of land on Moon for wife's birthday

    National Nutrition Week: 5 myths about carbs that are preventing you from losing weight

    Ajay Devgn to star with R Madhavan and Jyotika in supernatural thriller, shares release date

    Jackie Shroff says 'don't forget you are an Indian' amid India vs Bharat row

    MORE

    MOST VIEWED

    Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Anil Kapoor, Mira Rajput give fashion goals

    Shubman Gill to Virat Kohli: Top 10 batters with highest individual ODI Score in 2023

    Streaming This Week: Made In Heaven 2, Adipurush, Heart of Stone, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

    Priyanka Chopra drops lovable photos with Nick Jonas, Malti Marie; wishes Jonas Brothers for incredible musical tour

    Step inside Anil Ambani-Tina Ambani’s luxurious 17-storey Mumbai home worth Rs 5000 crore with swimming pool, gym

    MORE

    MOST WATCHED

    MORE

    DNA ORIGNALS

    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

    DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

    DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

    DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

    MORE