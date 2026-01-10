Good News for Apple Users: iPhone 17 to be available at Rs 74999 huge discounts on iPhone 16, iPhone 15 and more; check details here

REVEALED! Priyanka Chopra Jonas' secret skin care routine for radiant, flawless glow is…
TECHNOLOGY
Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2026 brings big savings for Apple users. iPhone 17 will be available at Rs 74,999 with bank offers, exchange bonuses, and discounts on iPhone 16 and iPhone 15.
Apple users have a reason to celebrate as Flipkart’s much-awaited Republic Day Sale 2026 is set to bring major discounts on iPhones. The highlight of the sale will be the iPhone 17, available at a significantly reduced price for a limited time. Along with this, buyers can also expect attractive deals on the iPhone 16, iPhone 15, and more.
The iPhone 17 was launched in India at a starting price of Rs 82,900 for the 256GB variant, which is now the base model. During the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, buyers can get a flat Rs 8,000 discount, bringing the price down to Rs 74,900.
On top of this, Flipkart is offering an additional Rs 4,000 discount on eligible credit and debit cards. This means the price of the iPhone 17 can go even lower.
Exchanging an older smartphone can earn you a bonus of up to Rs 3,000, in addition to the standard exchange value. With all offers combined, the iPhone 17 can be purchased for as low as Rs 70,900.
The sale begins on January 17, with early access on January 16 for Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members. Apart from iPhones, discounts are expected on Android smartphones, laptops, tablets, earbuds, and large home appliances. Bank offers, easy EMIs, and special deal hours will further enhance savings.