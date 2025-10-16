Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company unveils MacBook Pro with M5 chip, know features, specifications, price in India and more

After the successful launch of the iPhone 17 series, Apple has officially launched its much-awaited MacBook Pro in India. The MacBook Air comes with the M5 chip that is claimed to be faster than the previous generations. Know here about features, specifications, price in India and more.

Apple has officially launched its much-awaited MacBook Pro (2025) in India, bringing a series of impressive upgrades over its predecessor. At the centre of the new model is Apple’s cutting-edge M5 chip, which is designed to deliver a significant leap in performance. With a 10-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, along with a 16-core Neural Engine, the M5 chip promises up to 3.5 times faster AI processing and 1.6 times better graphics performance compared to the previous model MacBook Pro with the M4 chipset.

One of the standout features of the MacBook Pro (2025) is its improved battery life. Apple claims that this new laptop can offer up to 24 hours of video streaming, making it an excellent choice for those who need long-lasting power throughout the day. The laptop also boasts the Centre Stage camera, a feature that debuted with the iPhone 17 Pro, designed to enhance video calls by automatically adjusting the camera view to keep you in the frame.

Key Specifications:

The MacBook Pro (2025) comes with a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, featuring up to 120Hz ProMotion for smooth visuals, True Tone, and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. For buyers who prefer a more premium look, there's an optional nano-texture finish for the display.

In terms of connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Thunderbolt 5 ports, alongside an HDMI port, MagSafe 3 charging, and an SDXC card slot. It ships with a 72.4Wh battery and comes with a 70W USB Type-C power adapter, though users can opt for a 96W adapter for faster charging.

MacBook Pro (2025) Pricing in India:

The MacBook Pro (2025) is available in three configurations, with pricing starting at Rs 1,69,900. Here’s a breakdown of the available models:

Base Model (16GB RAM + 512GB SSD) - Rs 1,69,900 Mid-Tier Model (16GB RAM + 1TB SSD) - Rs 1,89,900 Top Standard Model (24GB RAM + 1TB SSD) - Rs 2,09,900

The device is available for pre-order in Silver and Space Black colours, with sales officially starting on October 22. Apple also offers a Rs 10,000 discount for students purchasing through its Education Store.

With its M5 chip, extended battery life, and enhanced display, the MacBook Pro (2025) is a major upgrade that promises to cater to professionals, creators, and students alike. If you're looking for a powerful and efficient laptop, the new MacBook Pro is certainly one to consider.