Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company unveils iPad Pro with M5 Chip, check here to know price, features, specifications and more

Apple's new iPad Pro, powered by the M5 chip and iPadOS 26, offers exceptional performance, enhanced AI capabilities, and improved connectivity. Available in 11-inch and 13-inch models, it features the Ultra Retina XDR display and faster 3D rendering, making it perfect for professionals and creators

Apple has launched its latest iPad Pro in India, featuring the powerful M5 chip and running the newly introduced iPadOS 26. With significant upgrades in performance, AI capabilities, and connectivity, the new iPad Pro is positioned as a must-have device for professionals and creators looking for cutting-edge technology and unmatched power.

iPad Pro with M5 Chip: Performance and Features

The standout feature of the new iPad Pro is its M5 chip, which boasts impressive performance enhancements. Built with next-generation CPU and GPU cores, the M5 chip incorporates a Neural Accelerator in every core, delivering up to 3.5x faster AI performance compared to the previous M4 model. It’s also 5.6x faster than the M1-powered iPad Pro. This leap in power makes the new iPad Pro an ideal choice for those working with resource-heavy apps like DaVinci Resolve or creative tools such as Draw Things, thanks to its upgraded 3D rendering capabilities powered by a third-generation ray-tracing GPU.

The new iPad Pro is available in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch, both featuring the Ultra Retina XDR display. Leveraging tandem OLED technology, this display promises higher brightness levels and more precise contrast, providing an exceptional viewing experience whether you're working on graphic design or enjoying multimedia content.

iPadOS 26: Enhanced User Experience

With the introduction of iPadOS 26, Apple offers a completely redesigned interface, making multitasking easier and more intuitive. The new windowing system allows users to manage multiple apps simultaneously with greater ease, transforming the iPad into a more powerful work device. Additionally, the Preview app has been integrated into the system, allowing users to manage PDFs directly on the iPad.

Pricing and Availability in India

The new iPad Pro is now available for pre-order in India and will begin shipping on October 22. Prices for the 11-inch model start at Rs 99,990 for the Wi-Fi version and Rs 1,19,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant. The larger 13-inch model starts at Rs 1,29,900 for Wi-Fi and Rs 1,49,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular option. Education pricing is also available, with the 11-inch model starting at Rs 89,900 and the 13-inch at Rs 1,09,900.

Accessories such as the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil Pro are sold separately, priced at Rs 29,900 and Rs 11,900, respectively.

Connectivity and Charging Features

In terms of connectivity, the iPad Pro is equipped with Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and Thread support through the new N1 chip, providing faster wireless speeds. Cellular models include the C1X modem, which offers up to 50% faster mobile data speeds. The device also supports fast charging, allowing users to charge up to 50% in just 30 minutes using Apple's 70W USB-C adapter.

Overall, the new iPad Pro with M5 chip, alongside iPadOS 26, is Apple’s most powerful tablet yet, combining top-tier performance, enhanced features, and exceptional connectivity, making it an excellent choice for users in India looking for a device that can handle both creative and professional tasks with ease.