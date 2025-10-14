Good news for Apple users: After iPhone 17 series, company to launch new iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, Vision Pro on....; here's what to expect

Apple is set to launch three new products this week, including an upgraded 14-inch MacBook Pro, the iPad Pro (2025) with the new M5 chipset, and an updated version of the Apple Vision Pro. These devices are expected to offer significant performance boosts and minor design updates.

After the much-anticipated release of the iPhone 17 series last month, Apple is gearing up to launch even more products. According to recent reports, the tech giant could unveil three new devices this week. While the exact details are still under wraps, rumours suggest that Apple may reveal a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, an updated iPad Pro, and a revised version of the Apple Vision Pro.

A Quiet Launch on the Horizon?

Unlike its previous high-profile events, Apple may be planning a quieter product release this time. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman speculated that the new devices will be announced through a press release rather than a grand live event. Apple is likely to distribute information about these products via its newsroom and social media platforms, keeping the launches relatively low-key. If this approach holds, Apple fans will be able to get the details online, rather than attending an in-person event.

Return to the Old Launch Timelines?

Apple’s recent shift in strategy may signal a return to its previous launch patterns before 2023. Earlier, reports had suggested that Apple would host a live event between October 28th and 30th. However, it seems the company has opted for a more traditional approach, which could involve the soft launch of these products. One of the main devices expected to be announced this week is the iPad Pro (2025). While the new model might not bring dramatic changes, it is expected to feature minor upgrades and improvements.

M5 Chipset for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro

The 2025 iPad Pro is likely to be powered by the new M5 chipset, which promises significant performance improvements over the previous M4 chip. Reports suggest that the M5 chip will offer up to 12% faster multi-core CPU performance and a remarkable 36% faster GPU performance. The iPad Pro might also come with a portrait-facing selfie camera, complementing the existing landscape camera. While the upgrades won’t be groundbreaking, the M5 chip is expected to provide a noticeable boost in speed and efficiency.

Meanwhile, Apple is also rumoured to be releasing a 14-inch MacBook Pro with the same M5 chip. Although the new MacBook might not bring any major design or feature changes, the chipset upgrade should offer enhanced processing power, making it a solid choice for users looking for better performance.

Apple Vision Pro Update

Finally, Apple may be launching an updated version of the Apple Vision Pro. However, this update is not expected to be a Vision Pro 2, but rather an enhancement of the original model. With mixed reactions to the Vision Pro’s initial launch, this updated version could address user feedback and include incremental improvements to its hardware or software.

With the iPad Pro, 14-inch MacBook Pro, and Apple Vision Pro update potentially launching this week, Apple is sure to keep tech enthusiasts on their toes. While the company may be opting for a quieter, online announcement, the new products promise exciting upgrades, particularly the powerful M5 chip that could redefine performance benchmarks for Apple’s devices. Keep an eye on Apple’s official channels for further details on these upcoming launches.